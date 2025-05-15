Arab Finance: Beltone Financial Holding recorded consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest of EGP 702.653 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, a jump of 36.93% year on year (YoY) from EGP 513.605 million, according to the financial statement released on May 14th.

Total operating revenues amounted to EGP 2.822 billion in Q1 2025, up from EGP 1.335 million in the year-ago period.

As for the standalone financials, the company reported net profits after tax of EGP 22.800 million in the three months to March 31st, compared to net losses of EGP 263.895 million in the corresponding period last year.

Beltone is an Egypt-based company, which operates within the diversified financial sector focusing on investment banking and brokerage.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).