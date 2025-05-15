Arab Finance: The United Bank logged 67% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after tax and attributable to the parent company at EGP 774 million in the first three months of 2025, up from EGP 464 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, according to the bank’s financial statements.

United Bank registered interest income amounting to EGP 3.443 billion at the end of March 2025, up 20% YoY from EGP 2.867 billion.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax rose by 68% YoY to EGP 740 million from EGP 441 million.

