The sewage network construction project on Block 557 in Budaiya is in full swing. Eng. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Khayyat, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Works for Works Affairs at the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning, said the completion rate has reached 50%.

The project comes as part of the Ministry’s efforts to ensure the provision of a healthy and sound environment for citizens and residents, and the delivery of sewage services to various regions in Bahrain.

Al Khayyat indicated that the project will serve approximately 43 housing units in the complex, through the establishment of a number of main and subsidiary lines and inspection rooms, noting that work is being done on installation of the main sewage network pipes on Road No. 5704.

He stated that the project comes within the national strategic plan set by the Ministry for disbursement sanitary, which includes wastewater treatment according to the latest international standards as a basis for planning, developing and expanding networks and systems treatment. The project was awarded to Yoko Engineering Co., Ltd. at a total cost of BD129,178.

