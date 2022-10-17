Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, announced on Monday that it has installed Solar Hybrid Power system at its site office in Tilal Al Ghaf mixed-use development.

The solar-diesel hybrid system will supply nearly two-thirds of the predicted total annual power requirement of 169,965 kWh of Tilal Al Ghaf office in the form of solar energy, with the remaining 32 per cent met by diesel generators, the company said in a press statement.

The Solar Hybrid system, which comprises 133 solar modules, 150 Li-ion batteries, and a 116kWh DC inverter will feed power directly to the Office, as well as adjacent office and storage buildings.

The statement said” The new system is set to reduce the Office’s carbon footprint by 222 metric tonnes over 12 months, the equivalent in terms of CO2 emissions of powering nearly ten homes with electricity for a year. This represents a 60 per cent reduction in carbon emissions through fuel savings alone.”

The hybrid system is expected to deliver annual cost savings of more than 56 per cent over the diesel-powered system it has replaced, the statement said.

