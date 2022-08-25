AMMAN, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- Jordan and Palestine launched Wednesday a power station to double the power supplies exported from Jordan to Palestine from 40 megawatts to 80, to the areas of Jerusalem, Ariha, Ramallah and Al-Bireh.

Al-Rama power station, which is built on the Jordanian side of the Dead Sea, was launched by Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, in the presence of officials from both sides.

Al-Khasawneh said in the opening that Al-Rama power station contributes to strengthening Palestine within the framework of Jordan's commitment to support the Palestinians to achieve the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders.

Jordan is helping Palestinians cross Jordan through the King Hussein Bridge by restoring the area's infrastructure, he added.

Meanwhile, Shtayyeh said that Palestine is working on a gradual detachment from the Israeli occupation on various fields, and that the 80-megawatt Al-Rama power station describes this inclination.

The trade exchange with Jordan currently stands at USD 200 million, and work is underway to raise it to USD 500 million, he explained.

Palestine currently produces 200 megawatts of electricity from renewable energy, he mentioned.

With regard to Palestinian travel through the Israeli Ramon Airport in southern Palestine, he said that this airport is not an option for Palestine, noting that 2.6 million Palestinians crossed the Jordanian-Palestinian borders before the COVID-19 pandemic.

On January 15, 2020, the Jordanian and Palestinian governments signed an agreement to increase the quantities of energy exported to Palestine from 40 megawatts to 80 through Al-Rama within the framework of a collaboration project that began in 2008 by purchasing Palestine about 26 megawatts from the Jordanian network that was used in Jericho city. (end) abd.lr

