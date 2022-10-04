Indian construction and engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Tuesday that its Power Transmission & Distribution Business has bagged multiple orders in UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and Bangladesh.

The company said in a press statement that the T&D business has won repeat orders to build new 132kV substations in Dubai.

It said an order has been secured to establish a 380kV overhead line in Saudi Arabia that will help strengthen the evacuation infrastructure and improve the reliability of the grid in the Western region of

In India, the T&D business secured orders to establish a 765kV transmission line in Gujarat, upgrade the medium and low voltage distribution systems in a state in North-East India while in Bangladesh, it won an order for two new 132kV and 33kV substations in the Dhaka and Narayanganj agglomerations.

Contract values weren’t disclosed.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)