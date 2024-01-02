Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) said on Tuesday it has won two new public contracts in the Gulf state with a total value of around 16.6 million Kuwaiti dinars ($54.8 million).

The two contracts have been approved by the Central Agency for Public Tenders and both involve providing maintenance services, the Company said in a bourse statement.

The first deal, worth KWD10.9 million ($35.97 million), is for providing mechanical equipment maintenance at South Shuaiba power plant, which is owned by the Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry.

The second contract is worth KWD 5.7 million ($18.83 million) involves rehabilitation of sea water inlet and outlet lines at the Southern Al-Zour power and water distillation station, HEISCO said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

