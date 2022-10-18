Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEW) is expected to award the construction contract for Al Sabah Medical District Substations project, located in Al-Sabah Medical District by the end of this year

“The bid evaluation is underway, and the main contract is expected to be awarded in December 2022. The main contract bid submission deadline was on 2 October 2022,” a source told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders for the Lump-Sum Turnkey (LSTK) contract include Al Thuwaini Trading Company ($49.35 million), National Company for Electricity Boards ($47.66 million), Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Company ($39.77 million), National Contracting Company ($47.54 million), and Larsen & Toubro Kuwait Construction General Contracting Co. ($46.96 million), officials from five companies confirmed.

The scope of work involves the supplying and installing four main transformer stations in Al Sabah Medical District, with a voltage of 132/11 kV. The scope also covers construction of a new indoor 132/11 kV Gas Insulated Substation, 132kV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS), 11kV Switchgear, 30MVA, 132/11kV power transformers, 5 MVA 33/11kV Power Transformers, Neutral Earthing Resistors, 250kVA, 11kV/433V Station Service Transformers, MV Power Cables and Terminations, AC/DC Auxiliary Power Supply, Control/Protection System, Substation Monitoring System, Communication System, Fire Detection/Alarm and Safety and Fire Protection System, Civil/Structural works and Mechanical works, according to tender documents.

A second source estimated the project value at $60 million, adding that completion is slated for the first quarter of 2025.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menn@lseg.com)