Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for twelve 11/132 kV substations in the non-residential suburbs of Al Mutlaa City by the third quarter of 2023, according to a source.

“The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) tender was issued on 12 February 2023 to qualified bidders and the bid submission was scheduled on 26 March 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by end of third quarter 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

Bidders include National Company for Electricity Boards ($157 million), Larsen & Toubro Kuwait Construction General Contracting Co. ($162 million), and National Contracting Company ($161.25 million), according to officials from three companies.

The scope of work involves the supply, installation, construction, completion, implementation and maintenance of twelve main substations with a voltage of 11/132 kV in the non-residential suburbs.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $170 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

