Jordan’s cabinet has approved a new renewable energy law to organise the industry and spur investments needed to attain its targeted share of the energy mix.

The draft 2024 renewable energy law will be debated in Parliament, which must give its approval to be enforced, according to Alghad newspaper.

“The new law will also organize activities related to sale and purchase of electricity generated by companies and other establishments, and define sources and systems in renewable energy projects,” the report said.

It also quoted a senior executive in the industry as saying the new law contains negative points, including an increase in costs.

“The new modifications to the renewable energy law include articles detrimental to expansion of renewable energy uses …they also include additional fees which will increase costs on investors,” said Duraid Mahasneh, Chairman of the Amman-based EDAMA Association for Energy, Water and Environment.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

