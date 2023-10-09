Jordan generated around 27 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources in 2022 as it is pursues plans to expand the sector’s share of total energy mix to nearly half, according to a government report.

Nearly 68 percent of the total power generation of around 20,500 GW/h came from conventional power plants run by gas while about five percent was generated from oil sale, the report by the Energy and Minerals Authority showed.

The report, published by Alghad newspaper on Monday, said renewables'share stood at 26 percent in 2021 while conventional sources produced 73 percent. Public buildings were the main power consumers in 2022, accounting for nearly 48 percent of total domestic power demand followed by industrial sector at around 21 percent.

Jordan aims to boost renewable sources to 30 percent of the energy mix in 2030.

