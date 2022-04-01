AMMAN, March 31 (KUNA) -- Jordan declared on Thursday ear-marking USD 1.83 billion to execute a project for transporting 300 million cubic feet of desalinated water from the Red Sea to various Jordanian regions.

Minister of Planning Nasser Al-Sharida said at a news conference that the venture would enable the country desalinate some 300 million cubic feet of water from Al-Aqaba bay and the Red Sea and transfer the water to various provinces.

The project is being launched due to population growth and over-consumption, largely caused by Syrian refugees.

The minister indicated that bilateral agreements related to the funding would begin in the coming few weeks.

The project execution would begin in the end of 2023 or early 2024 and the process would last for four years. Work will include construction of a water desalination plant At Aqaba bay, installing a 450-km-long pipeline from Al-Aqaba to the northern provinces, in addition to setting up pumping stations, along with affiliated infrastructure work.

The Jordanian government has recently promoted bidding for the pipeline project. Affiliated documents were distributed to the qualified developers -- five international consortiums. (end) ab.rk

