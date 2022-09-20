AMMAN — Water Minister Mohammed Najjar on Monday inaugurated the new Tafileh Treatment Plant that has resumed operations after its facilities underwent an expansion and development project.

The minister, accompanied by USAID Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin, checked on the plant’s facilities and noted that the existence of such a station is a significant addition to the sanitation sector in Tafileh, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Najjar expressed the government's appreciation and gratitude for the support of US and other countries to help address the exceptional circumstances facing the Kingdom, mainly in the water sector. Carlin praised the efforts of the relevant water sector institutions in facing various challenges, stressing her country's commitment to assist Jordan in finding solutions to water-related problems.

