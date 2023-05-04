Jordan intends to push ahead with projects to expand the share of renewable sources in its energy mix to 50 percent, a Jordanian official was quoted on Thursday as saying.

The Arab country expects this share to reach nearly 31 percent by 2030 with the execution of solar and wind energy projects in some areas, said Amani Al-Azzam, Secretary General of the Jordanian Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

“We will attain that target in 2030… but we will pursue our efforts to reach 50 percent...with the execution of solar and wind energy projects, we believe this target is attainable,” she said at an energy conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday.

The Arabic language daily Addustour and other Jordanian newspapers quoted Azzam as saying the Ministry is currently in the process of conducting a “comprehensive revision” of the energy strategy to achieve that target.

“The new strategy aims to boost support for plans to switch to renewable energy and the production of green hydrogen” she said.

She noted that Jordan currently produces nearly 2.6 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy, constituting around 27 percent of the total generated electricity in the Kingdom.

