Iraq’s Baghdad Governorate has awarded sewerage strategic projects in four areas on the outskirts of the capital, a statement issued by the governorate’s media office said.

The statement said Ministerial Council of the Economy approved the project awards in a meeting attended by the Governor of Baghdad, Muhammad Jaber Al-Atta,

The projects are located in Abu Ghraib, Nahrawan, Al-Wahda, and Sabaa Al-Bur districts, the statement said.

Al-Atta said that the projects have been awarded to qualified companies.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

