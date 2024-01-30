PHOTO
Iraq’s Baghdad Governorate has awarded sewerage strategic projects in four areas on the outskirts of the capital, a statement issued by the governorate’s media office said.
The statement said Ministerial Council of the Economy approved the project awards in a meeting attended by the Governor of Baghdad, Muhammad Jaber Al-Atta,
The projects are located in Abu Ghraib, Nahrawan, Al-Wahda, and Sabaa Al-Bur districts, the statement said.
Al-Atta said that the projects have been awarded to qualified companies.
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.