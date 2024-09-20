OPEC producer Iraq will soon award a contract for the installation of rooftop solar power systems on more than 500 public buildings, its Electricity Minister said.

Ziad Fadil said budget allocations have already been approved for the programme in the 2024 budget as part of a nation-wide drive to gradually switch to renewable energy.

“…we are in the process of announcing details and awarding the contract,” he said in statements published on Friday by Aliqtisad News and other local news networks.

Officials said in early 2024 the cabinet approved nearly $68 million for the project covering about 535 public buildings.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

