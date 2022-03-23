Iraq is planning to sign more contracts for renewable energy projects to attain its target to expand solar power in its energy mix to 20% in the next few years, the country’s oil Minister was reported on Wednesday as saying.

Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said almost all the projects planned by the OPEC member in the next years involve solar power.

“Iraq is committed to its renewable energy programme, which involves the construction of solar power plants through the country,” Abdul Jabbar told an energy seminar in Baghdad on Tuesday.

In his address, reported by the official Alsabah newspaper, Abdul Jabbar noted that Iraq has awarded solar projects to several foreign firms over the past months including Masdar of the UAE and France’s Total.

“There will be more such projects in the future…we are committed to our programme to increase reliance on clean and renewable energy,” he said.

Iraq, which controls the world’s 5th largest proven oil deposits, has awarded contracts to a number of global firms over the past months to build solar plants in a bid to end its heavy reliance on imported electricity, mainly from neighbouring Iran.

In earlier statement, Abdul Jabbar said Iraq aims to lift solar power in its energy mix to 20% in the next few years to cope with a steady rise in domestic consumption due to a rapid population growth and post-war reconstruction projects covering industry and other sectors.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)