A sharp drop in Iranian gas supplies as a result of the ongoing regional conflict has reduced Iraq’s electricity generation by 3,500 megawatts (MW), the Electricity Ministry has said.

Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Moussa said gas imports have fallen to around five million cubic meters per day - down from 19 million previously - while Iraq typically needs about 30 million cubic meters daily, making the current supply “very low.”

The decline follows a complete halt in Iranian gas exports in March, which knocked more than 3,000 MW offline after reported Israeli strikes targeted facilities linked to Iran’s South Pars gas field, Moussa told Iraq’s Shafaq news agency.

Iraq continues to face chronic electricity shortages despite its oil and gas wealth, with demand typically reaching 50,000–55,000 MW during peak summer months, compared to current production of about 27,000–28,000 MW.

Iranian gas covers roughly 40 percent of the country’s fuel needs and supports nearly one-third of its electricity generation.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani said last year that gas projects awarded to foreign companies would help Iraq become self-sufficient in 2028.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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