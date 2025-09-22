Iraq has inaugurated its first utility-scale solar power plant, marking a major milestone in the country’s energy transition efforts.

Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani on Sunday launched the first phase of the 300-megawatt (MW) Karbala solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant via video conference, in the presence of the Minister of Electricity Ziad Fadhil.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said the project currently generates 22 MW and is expected to ramp up to 75 MW within two months,

The plant is being built by Iraq-based AlBilal Group under the supervision of the General Company for Electricity Production – Middle Euphrates, the Renewables Now news portal had reported in August 2025. The report said the solar project spans 4,000 dunams (1,000 hectares) in the Karbala desert.

AP reported on Saturday that Iraq has solar projects totaling 12.5 gigawatts (GW) in various stages of implementation, approval or negotiation. The newswire said a 225 MW solar project is under construction in Babil province, and work will soon start on a 1,000 MW plant in the southern Iraq.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.