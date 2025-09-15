Iraq’s $10 billion Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) is on track to deliver its first oil, gas and solar output as soon as early 2026, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné said on Sunday.

Pouyanné announced the timeline during a ceremony in Baghdad marking the start of construction of the final two major GGIP contracts – the Common Seawater Supply Project (CSSP) and full-field redevelopment of the Ratawi oil field.

"In less than two years since the GGIP effective date in August 2023, TotalEnergies and its partners have fully executed their commitment towards the people of Iraq and launched all projects included in the multi-energy GGIP project, the best showcase of TotalEnergies transition strategy," he said.

GGIP is led by TotalEnergies (45 percent, operator) alongside its partners Basra Oil Company (30 percent), and QatarEnergy (25 percent).

The 4-in-1 GGIP comprises the recovery of flared gas at three oil fields in southern Iraq to supply electric power plants, the redevelopment of the Ratawi oil field, the construction of a 1.25GWp (gigawatt-peak) solar farm and of a seawater treatment plant.

The contracts signed on Sunday cover the Common Seawater Supply Project (CSSP) and the full field development of the Ratawi oil field, according to TotalEnergies’ statement.

With these signatures, all four parts (natural gas, solar, oil, water) of the GGIP are now in execution phase, the press statement noted.

The CSSP, for which Hyundai E&C is the main contractor, will be built on the coast near the town of Um Qasr. It will process and transport 5 million barrels of seawater per day to the main oil fields in southern Iraq, the statement said.

Treated seawater will replace freshwater withdrawals from the Tigris, Euphrates, and aquifers to maintain pressure in the oil wells, freeing up to 250,000 cubic meters of freshwater per day for irrigation and local agriculture needs in the water-stressed region.

Full field development

The Ratawi redevelopment was launched in September 2023.

Phase 1 [of Associated Gas Upstream Development or AGUP] aims to increase production to 120,000 bpd and is expected to come on stream by early 2026.

On Sunday, TotalEnergies announced the launch of Phase 2 (full field development) to increase production to 210,000 bpd starting in 2028 with no routine flaring.

Turkey’s ENKA was awarded the Engineering, Procurement, Supply, Construction, and Commissioning contract for the Central Processing Facility of Phase 2 (AGUP2), the company said in a press statement.

In June 2024, UK- based engineering consultancy Wood was awarded $46 million, three-year contract by TotalEnergies for first phase of the Associated Gas Upstream Project (AGUP). Wood’s scope covered front-end engineering design (FEED), detailed design, procurement support, and construction and commissioning assistance.

Subsequently, in April 2025, Wood was awarded two new engineering and procurement framework agreements worth $11 million by TotalEnergies to debottleneck and upgrade existing facilities to increase production capacity to 120,000 barrels of oil per day under Phase 1 of AGUP.

TotalEnergies said all 160 Mcf/d of associated gas will be fully processed by the 300 Mcf/d Gas Midstream Project (GMP), whose construction began early 2025.

In June 2025, the construction contract for GMP was awarded to China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company (CPP). Construction of GGIP’s 1.25GWP solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant also started this year.

The GMP, which will also treat previously flared gas from two other fields, will deliver processed gas into the national grid where it will fuel power plants with a production capacity of approximately 1.5 gigawatts (GW), the press statement noted.

An Early Production facility to process 50 Mcf/d of associated gas will start early 2026 together with the Ratawi phase 1 oil production. The construction of the $250 million ArtawiGas25 project was launched in January 2025.

