OPEC producer Iraq has approved a development plan for its capital Baghdad involving power, sewage water and road projects, an official has said.

The plan, which will be launched shortly, is intended to tackle road bottlenecks, ensure power and water needs for residents in some areas and expand the capital’s water sewage network, Baghdad’s Municipality Director Ammar Kazim said.

Quoted by the Iraqi Aliqitisad News network, Kazim said the plan also involves the construction of 6 large bridges through the capital to ease road jams.

“The Baghdad Secretariat (Municipality) will supervise the execution of this plan….we intend to launch this plan shortly and many projects will be awarded,” Kazim said without specifying the projects or their costs.

