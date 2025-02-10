Indian water technology company VA Tech Wabag (WABAG) announced on Monday that its consortium with Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Contracting Company (MGC) has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract worth $371 million for the Al Haer Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) in Riyadh province.

On Sunday, Zawya Projects had reported that a consortium led by Saudi-listed utility Miahona, and including Besix and Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq) achieved financial close on the 1.5 billion Saudi riyals ($399.93 million) ISTP project with a capacity of 200,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day).

WABAG said in a stock exchange statement that new award follows an $34 million Engineering and Procurement (EP) order for a 20 MLD [20,000 m3/day] Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (IWWTP) at Ras Tanura Refinery Complex, where Miahona is the project developer.

As the technology partner and leader of the EPC consortium, WABAG will design and build the sewage treatment plant, while MGC will undertake the scope of laying the transmission pipelines and construction of the reservoirs.

The project also includes Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) facilities, consisting of a nearly 32 km-long TSE transmission system with a capacity of 400,000 m3/day, a TSE pumping station, and TSE storage tanks with a capacity of 200,000 m3.

Al Haer ISTP is expected to start operations in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In December 2023, WABAG had reported the cancellation of a previously awarded Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract worth $317 million for a 300,000 m3/day mega seawater desalination plant in the Kingdom.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

