Va Tech Wabag, a Bombay Stock Exchange-listed pure-play water technology firm, has secured an order worth $33.5 million from SEPCO III Electric Power Construction Corporation for engineering and procurement (EP) of a 20 minimal liquid discharge (MLD) industrial wastewater treatment plant at Ras Tanura refinery complex, Saudi Arabia.

Wabag will be the process and technology contractor for the treatment plant, which is being constructed by SEPCO III and developed by Miahona for its off-taker Saudi Aramco, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, supply and supervision of installation and commissioning of the plant to treat complex effluents.

The order is scheduled to be completed over 20 months and will employ biological treatment followed by filtration and reverse osmosis technologies to treat the effluent partly towards reuse in the refinery.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.