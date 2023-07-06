Dubai-based hotel company FIVE’s Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Village hotels obtained International Renewable Energy Certificate (I-REC) credits from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to mark 100 percent renewable electricity usage by the two properties in 2022.

The company said in a press statement that FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE Jumeirah Village have become first hotels in the UAE to obtain I-REC.

In 2022, FIVE achieved a carbon use intensity reduction of 76.2 percent, electricity consumed per capita by 35.3 percent and water use intensity by 36.2 percent compared to the 2020 baseline.

The company will seek to increase its energy and environmental efficiencies while lowering its carbon footprint through action plans, including a commitment to setting science-based targets (SBTi) in line with a 1.5°C scenario by 2025.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA said, "I congratulate FIVE on becoming the first and only hotel in the UAE to obtain the International Renewable Energy Certification Foundation (I-REC) to achieve 100 percent renewable electricity for 2022. FIVE's commitment to sustainability is a role model for other businesses in the UAE and around the world at all levels.”

“Ahead of COP28, FIVE’s electric milestone demonstrates the power of collaborative innovation in pursuit of sustainable development,” said FIVE Chairman Kabir Mulchandani.

FIVE’s single delivery I-REC agreement was subsequently verified through the International Renewable Energy Certification Foundation (I-REC), an accreditation body for standardised renewable energy schemes and sustainability claims.

