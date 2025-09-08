EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity for the Abu Dhabi emirate, announced on Monday that it has received three proposals for the development of the 2.5 gigawatts (GW) Taweelah C Independent Power Producer (IPP) project.

The proposals were submitted by:

Consortium of Saudi Arabia's Al Jomaih Energy and Water Company and Singapore's Sembcorp Industries consortium

Consortium of Japan's Sumitomo Corporation, and South Korea's Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation, and Korean Midland Power

Consortium of South Korea's Korea Western Power Company, the UAE's Etihad Water and Electricity, and Japan's Kyuden International.

The carbon-capture-ready Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant will be

located in the Al Taweelah Power and Desalination Complex, approximately 50

kilometres North-East of the city of Abu Dhabi, EWEC said in a statement.

The bid prices weren't disclosed but Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Asset Development & Management Officer of EWEC, said the project received competitive bids that make it one of the "most operationally efficient and lowest tariff CCGT projects" in the region, utilising AI and digital twin technologies with real-time data to optimise energy production, and be carbon-capture-ready.

"We will now move forward with our evaluation process,” he said.

The statement said the awarding announcement and execution of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) are expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2025. The project is scheduled to start commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2028, it added.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

