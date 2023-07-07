Saudi Power Transformers Company, a subsidiary of Electrical Industries Company (EIC), has signed a contract with oil major Saudi Aramco to supply transformers.



The 153-million-Saudi-riyal ($40.78 million) deal has a 20-month duration, EIC said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Thursday.



The contract is expected to positively impact EIC’s financial results from 2025.



In April, the company’s other subsidiary Saudi Transformers Company bagged a SAR79 million contract from Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.



