Egypt-listed Orascom Construction said Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) activities are underway at Project Wave, a large-scale seawater treatment and supply project in Abu Dhabi.



This project, developed in collaboration with partners including ADNOC and TAQA, is under a 30-year build–own–operate–transfer (BOOT) scheme, the company disclosed in its first half 2025 financial statement.



The project comprises a seawater nanofiltration plant with a capacity of 522,000 cubic meters per day (m³/day), a large transfer pump station, 70 km of water transmission pipelines with two delivery points, and an in-field distribution network of 230 km.



In addition, commissioning of the Dammam West independent sewage treatment plant under the BOOT scheme is ongoing, while EPC activities are underway at the new Build-Own-Operate (BOO) warehouse in Fayoum, Egypt.



These projects complement the company's other operational concessions, including the 262.5 megawatt (MW) BOO wind farm and the 250,000 m³/day BOOT wastewater treatment plant in Egypt.



The company has commenced evaluation and development activities for a new 900 MW wind farm in Egypt. Full commercial operations at the 650 MW BOO wind farm in Ras Ghareb, Egypt, commenced in June.



According to Orascom, its backlog in the Middle East and Africa grew 21 per cent year-on-year to $6.9 billion as of June 30, 2025.



The company signed new awards of $1.58 billion in the Middle East and Africa during the first half of 2025, with $61.9 million added in the second quarter.



New awards during the quarter were mainly for infrastructure projects on the North Coast of Egypt, the statement said.

