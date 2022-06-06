Arab Finance: A consortium comprised UAE-based Masdar and Egypt’s Infinity Energy will acquire a majority stake in Lekela Power, Reuters reported, citing informed sources.

The two companies will purchase the stake from the private equity company Actis in a deal that could be sealed at a value of $1 billion, the sources highlighted.

The deal is almost closed, but is pending regulatory approvals, they added.

It is worth noting that Lekela has a portfolio of over 1,000 megawatts (MW) of wind assets across Egypt, Senegal, and South Africa, along with a wind development with a capacity of 225 MW in Ghana.

In March, CEO of Lekela Power Chris Antonopoulos told Al Borsa News that Lekela Power plans to boost its investment in Egypt to reach $1 billion within the coming four years.