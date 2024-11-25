Egypt expects its renewable energy production to increase by nearly 4,000 megawatts (MW) in the summer of 2025 as part of a long-term strategy to expand the share of renewable sources to 60 percent in 2040, a newspaper has reported.

Addustour quoted a government report as saying the additional output would come from solar and wind energy projects under way in parts of Egypt.

According to the report, the Electricity and Renewable Energy Ministry has allocated nearly 3.7 billion Egyptian pounds ($77 million) during the 2024-2025 fiscal year to support renewable energy projects.

The report noted that the Government has endorsed plans to allocate nearly 141,000 square kilometres in the Southern Aswan province for solar, wind energy and green hydrogen projects along with other project sites in Egypt.

One of the projects endorsed in 2024-2025 is a 20-MW solar power station in the Eastern Red Sea port of Hurghada, the report said, adding that it would be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Addustour said that Egypt’s renewable energy generation would climb to early 15,800 MW by 2025, more than double the 6,000 MW two years ago.

“There is a plan to add 159,000 MW to the country’s renewable power network from solar and wind energy projects in 2040 to boost its share to 60 percent,” it added.

