Hassan Allam Utilities and Infinity have signed a shareholders agreement with state-owned Misr Petroleum and Gastec to establish a company focused on deploying electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Egypt.

This agreement will leverage the extensive filling station networks of Misr Petroleum and Gastec for installing and operating EV chargers at strategic high-traffic locations across the nation, according to statement issued by Infinity.

The partnership, announced during the EGYPES conference on Thursday, supports Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources' strategy to advance sustainable mobility and diversify energy solutions, the statement noted.

Infinity, through its Infinity EV business, operates 200 charging stations and 700 charging points across 16 governorates in Egypt.

No financial details or timeline for the project’s rollout were disclosed.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

