Egyptian Minister of Electricity Mahmoud Esmat has discussed the possibility of boosting cooperation with the European Union (EU) in the fields of electrical interconnection and renewables and the energy strategy, as per a statement.

During his meeting with a delegation from the EU, Esmat noted that the ministry’s plan focuses on increasing the capacity of renewables, particularly solar and wind energies, bolstering the country's electricity transmission networks to handle the added capacities, and maintaining a steady power supply.

He added the EU announced its readiness to fully support the ministry’s plans in this concern.

