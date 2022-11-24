Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Thursday that its 30 million imperial gallons (MIG) capacity Hatta water reservoir project is 75.9 percent complete.

The 86 million UAE dirham ($23 million) project is expected to be completed in April 2023.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said the water reservoir supports the Comprehensive Development Plan for Hatta, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

DEWA is also implementing an Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) project with a storage capacity of 6 billion gallons. The project will provide Dubai with a strategic reserve of over 50 million imperial gallons/day of water for 90 days.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2025.

In March 2022, DEWA had announced the completion of Phase 1 of ASR project.

DEWA is also building two additional water reservoirs, one in the Nakhali area with a storage capacity of 120 MIG at an investment of 287.8 million dirhams ($78 million), and second in the Lusaily area with a storage capacity of 60 MIG and investments totalling 175.4 million dirhams ($48 million).

