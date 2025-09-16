Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is expected to award the construction contract for the Jebel Ali Water Reservoir Project in Jebel Ali in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project involves constructing a 45-million imperial gallon (MIG) water reservoir to strengthen Dubai’s water storage capacity.

The tender was issued on 2 June 2025 with bid submissions closing on 4 September 2025.

Financial bids were submitted by five out of eight prequalified companies, according to the DEWA website:

· Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon: $54 million; alternative bid — $52 million

· AG Engineering and Power Contracting: $71.2 million

· Green Oasis General Contracting Co. : $78 million; alternative bid: $77 million

· Dhafir Technologies– $85 million; alternative bid: $80 million

· United Engineering Construction (UNEC): $86.8 million; alternative bid — $85 million

“The contract award is likely in November 2025,” a source aware of the details said, adding that completion is targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

In December 2024, DEWA commissioned an AED 86 million reservoir with a capacity of 30 million imperial gallons (MIG) of desalinated water in Hatta.

