Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is expected to award the consultancy services tender for the Dubai Water Transmission Pipeline Network project in the first quarter of 2026.

The tender (package 3) was issued on 21 July 2025, with bid submissions received on 11 September 2025.

“The award is expected by the end of February 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that project completion is targeted for Q4 2027.

The scope of work covers design and construction supervision services and design services for water transmission pipelines and associated infrastructure across Dubai.

Bids were received from eight firms for the contract.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

