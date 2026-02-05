Turner & Townsend, a UK-based construction and infrastructure services provider, has secured a contract to provide project management services for RAK Central, a 3.1 million-square-foot mixed-use development in Ras Al-Khaimah.



“We will provide project management services for the construction delivery of RAK Central, covering five towers with podiums and below-ground parking,” said Michael McDaid, Project Director, Turner & Townsend in the UAE.



Marjan, the newly established investment, hospitality and lifestyle company, is developing RAK Central.



RAK Central comprises commercial offices, including Marjan’s headquarters, three business hotels with more than 1,000 keys and 4,000 residential apartments. The mixed-use destination is set to open in 2027.



The project aligns with RAK’s Vision 2030, which aims to attract over 3 million annual visitors.



Turner & Townsend is majority-owned by CBRE Group, a commercial real estate services and investment firm.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.