Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is expected to award the engineering, procurement, construction management (EPCM) contract for its MUSH 400/132 kV Substation Underground Cable Circuit Network and Associated Works Package by the first quarter 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the EPCM contract was issued on 3 August 2023 and the bid submission date is scheduled on 28 September 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by early January 2024,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The project comprises of 400kV MUSH-MBCH Underground Cable Circuit, 400 kV Shunt Reactors, 400 kV GIS Bay addition at the MUSH 400/132 kV Substation and associated modification works.

The project is slated for completion by third quarter of 2025, the source said.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

