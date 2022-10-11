Dubai-based developer DAMAC Properties announced on Tuesday that it has awarded a contract to Danway EME to build electrical substations at its master-planned community DAMAC Lagoons.

The project would be implemented under the supervision of Energoprojekt Entel Co, a consultant approved by DEWA, the developer said in a press statement.

The scope of works includes the design, supply, construction, installation as well as testing and commissioning of substations, the statement said

The first substation, to be completed in 22 months, will have a conversion capacity of 150MVA while the second substation rated 132/11kV will begin construction soon, the statement said, adding that the project will enable DAMAC to provide power supply to the first stage of development including Central Hub.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

