Iraq plans to complete the installation of two gas-fired turbines for a 640-megawatt (MW) power plant, located in Dibs district in the northern Kirkuk Governorate by mid-2024, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning said.

Abdel Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that the power plant includes four gas-fired turbines, adding that the installation of two gas turbines is 23 percent complete, and remainder of the work is expected to be completed by middle of 2024.

He said work on the remaining two gas turbines is currently stalled due to the delays on the part of the contractor, who has been removed from the project.

Al-Hindawi said the Ministry’s teams have visited the project site to assess its progress and asked the concerned authorities to take the necessary measures to remove obstacles and resume work on the project.

The project includes four Siemens GTE-60 gas turbines with a capacity of 160 megawatts (MW) each, he added.

