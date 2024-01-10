AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud on Tuesday said that the technical and financial offers of the National Water Carrier Project were received late last year and are being examined by a specialised committee, expecting the mega-water project to commence in 2029.

The Aqaba Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project, or the National Water Carrier Project, aims to address water scarcity in Jordan through generating 300 million cubic metres of desalinated drinking water annually, according to the Water Ministry.

Abul Saud made his remarks during the fourth meeting of the Government Communication Forum, which the Ministry of Government Communication organized under the title "The Water Sector: Current Status and Challenges."

At the meeting, Abul Saud indicated that Jordan suffers significantly from water scarcity, highlighting that the water deficit has risen to about 400 million cubic meters due to various factors, including a decline in water sources, with a total availability of 1,115 million cubic meters from all sources.

