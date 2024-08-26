Five companies have submitted bids for an international Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) tender issued by Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) for a new seawater reverse osmosis desalination (SWRO) project.

The ‘New Hawar SWRO Desalination Plant’ project, located in Hawar Island on the southeastern coast of Bahrain, will consist of a desalination facility designed for a Net Water Capacity [Gross Nominal Capacity Water Content or GNCWC] of 1-2 million imperial gallons of water per day (MIGD) of potable water, 2 Ground Storage Tanks (GST) of 1 MIG capacity each, and the associated forwarding pumps, according to the tender document.

The tender was issued on 23 April 2024 with a bid submission deadline of 21 August 2024 and bid opening date of 22 August 2024.

The 5 bidders were:

1. Kuwait’s Mohammed A Al Kharafi & Sons for General Trading General Contracting and Industrial Structures

2. Bahrain’s Alpha Energy Generations Co.

3. UAE’s Tecton Engineering and Construction Branch Office

4. Bahrain’s Almoayyed Contracting

5. China’s China Machinery Engineering Corporation

The prequalification threshold requirements were experience in designing, construction and commissioning of at least two SWRO desalination plants within the past 10 years with a minimum production capacity of 5 MIGD and a minimum of 2 years of successful operation.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

