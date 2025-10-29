Bahrain - The Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) yesterday signed agreements to implement the second phase of the national programme, Kafa’a, aimed at improving energy efficiency in government buildings.

The move follows the completion of Phase I, which was implemented across 12 government buildings, and now extends to 15 additional government buildings under the second phase.

The two phases are projected to deliver savings of around 13,720 megawatt-hours of electricity and reduce carbon emissions by more than 6,860 tonnes annually, bolstering the kingdom’s environmental and economic impact.

The contracts for the execution of the projects were awarded by the Tendering & Procurement Board to three specialised energy-efficiency firms: Hansa Energy Solutions, Enova Energy and Facilities Management Services, and Siemens.

Launched in December 2023, the Kafa’a programme is a national initiative designed to reduce electricity consumption in both public and private sector buildings and consequently lower carbon emissions.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).