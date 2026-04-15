Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has received bids for two packages tendered under its ‘Establishment of New 400kV Grid Substation & Subsystem’ project in Sitra.

The project is intended to facilitate integration of a new power station and enhance interconnection with the existing 400kV and 220kV transmission network.

The project packages are being tendered through an international limited request for proposals (RFP) process.

Transformer and reactor package

Bids were opened on Monday for the transformers and reactors package, covering design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of three 400kV, 500 MVA power transformers and reactors. The two bidders include:

·Germany’s Siemens Energy – 23.87 million Bahraini dinars ($63.26 million)

·Switzerland’s Hitachi Energy Technologies – BHD17.77 million ($47.09 million)

Both bids were accepted for evaluation.

Feeder cable package

Bids opened on Monday for the 400kV and 220kV feeder cable works package, include:

·South Korea’s Taihan Electric Wire Co Ltd – BHD 45.65 million/$120.97 million (Option 1) / BHD 47.02 million/$124.60 million (Option 2)

·South Korea’s LS Cable & System Ltd – BHD 46.66 million ($123.65 million)

·South Korea’s ILJIN Electric – BHD 35 million ($92.75 million)

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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