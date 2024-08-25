The Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) is embarking on an exciting project to construct a cutting-edge seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant on Hawar Island.

Named the "New Hawar SWRO Desalination Plant," this facility will be strategically located on the southeastern coast of Bahrain.

Designed to meet Bahrain’s growing water needs, the plant will have the capacity to produce between one and two million gallons per day (MIGD) of potable water.

It will feature an advanced desalination system, two ground storage tanks each with a one-million-gallon capacity, and the necessary forwarding pumps to ensure efficient distribution. T

The project will be executed under an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contract, highlighting the complexity and scale of the development.

The New Hawar SWRO Desalination Plant is set to significantly bolster Bahrain’s water resources and support the Kingdom’s sustainable growth. The upcoming tender has drawn interest from several leading contractors, including:

• Mohammed A Al Kharafi & Sons for General Trading General Contracting and Industrial Structures WLL

• ALPHA Energy Generations Co. W.L.L

• TECTON Engineering and Construction Branch Office

• ALMOAYYED Contracting W.L.L.

• China Machinery Engineering Corporation These prominent firms will compete to bring this critical infrastructure project to life, reinforcing Bahrain’s commitment to advancing its water supply capabilities and ensuring a reliable source of clean water for its residents.

