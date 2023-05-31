Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa inaugurated on Tuesday the $1 billion Al-Dur 2 phase 2 Independent Water and Power Project (IWPP).



The project has a power generation capacity of 1,500MW and desalination capacity of 50 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD), and is the first utility in Bahrain to be connected to the 400kV high-voltage transmission network.



Bahrain’s overall production capacity stands at 5,044 MW of electricity and 204 MIGD of desalinated water.



The project was developed by a consortium led by ACWA Power, which included Mitsui and Almoayyed Contracting Group.



ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan said the project was completed on schedule and sustainably.



In September 2022, Zawya Projects reported that Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) received three technical bids for its consultancy services tender for the third phase of Al Dur IWPP.

The $2.1 billion Al Dur IWPP [Phase 1] is operated by a consortium of ENGIE and Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) with a capacity of 1,243MW and 48 MIGD.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)