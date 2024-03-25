Algeria’s 300,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) Tighremt seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in Bejaia is 44 percent complete and is expected to be delivered by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, state-owned Algeria Press Service said in a report last week.

Commissioned by the state-owned energy company Sonatrach, construction works commenced on 14 June 2022, the report said.

Despite challenges posed by recent weather disturbances and the area's difficult terrain, on-site teams have successfully adapted to these conditions and kept the project moving forward,” the report quoted Rachid Hachichi, President and CEO of Sonatrach as saying.

Site preparation involved leveling of a mountainous area covering more than five hectares.

Orders for the equipment have already been placed, and will be delivered soon, Hachichi confirmed.

Upon completion, the plant will provide drinking water to 52 municipalities in Bejaia province, and supply water for irrigation in the Soummam and Aïn Sefra regions.

In February 2023, Zawya Projects had reported that Riyadh-based water treatment company WETICO secured the contract to provide design, engineering and procurement services as well as supervision of construction, testing and commissioning of the desalination plant.

https://www.zawya.com/en/projects/utilities/saudi-wetico-secures-contracts-for-2-seawater-desalination-plants-in-algeria-tpanum6r

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

