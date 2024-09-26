The Oman Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources has issued a tender for consultancy services related to the design and supervision of drainage channels downstream of Al Khawd Recharge Dam, with bids due by 20 October 2024.

The Oman Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources has announced the tender for consultancy services to oversee the design and construction supervision of drainage channels downstream of the Al Khawd Recharge Dam in Wilayat Al Seeb, Muscat.

The tender was issued on 9 September 2024, with a bid submission deadline of 20 October 2024.

The project is part of a broader initiative to improve flood control measures following the damage caused by Cyclone Gonu. After the cyclone, a feasibility study recommended upgrading the Al Khawd Recharge Dam to serve as a protection dam. Additionally, the construction of a protection system, consisting of three dams and drainage channels, was proposed.

The detailed designs for the three protection dams have been completed:

Al Khawd Dam (AK01): A large dam with a capacity of 77 million cubic meters (MCM), located upstream of Al Khawd village, to control the middle course of Wadi Samail.

Nafah Dam (NA01): A 42.6 MCM capacity dam designed to control Wadi Mansah, a key tributary of Wadi Samail.

Multaqa Dam (ML01-2): Located on Wadi Jaylay, this dam will store around 20 MCM of water.

The consultancy services for the drainage channels will include preparing detailed designs, tender documents, and supervising the construction of protective walls and water culverts in the area.

Renardet SA and Partners Consulting Engineers; AZD Engineering Consultancy; Artelia Muscat Engineering Consultancy; Atlas International Engineering Consultants; Al Manarah Engineering Consultancy; Arq and Partners Consulting Engineers; Modon Engineering; VIA International Engineering Consultancy; Alsas Engineering Consultancy and Services have purchased bid documents. The last date for purchase is 29 September 2024.

