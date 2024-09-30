Miahona Company has signed an agreement with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade and Uzsuvtaminot Company to collaborate on developing water and wastewater treatment plants.

The projects will be developed on a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) and an Enhanced Operations and Maintenance (EOM) model, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

The deal will remain in force for one year or until a mutually agreed-upon date and will support the Saudi company’s global growth strategy.



As part of the agreement, Miahona will explore opportunities to develop four new wastewater treatment plants and assess the potential to take over the operation and maintenance (O&M) of five existing water and wastewater treatment projects in the Fergana and Jizzakh regions.

The financial impact will be determined later after completing the due diligence process, Miahona said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

