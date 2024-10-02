Bahrain’s infrastructure network got a powerful boost yesterday with the inauguration of a 220 kV electricity transmission station and a water distribution station in the Hidd Housing Project.

Inaugurating the $85 million project, Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa said it will enhance infrastructure and support urban expansion to meet the increasing demand for essential services.

Present were Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam, ministers, officials and representatives from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), led by its chief executive Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al Marshad.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the ongoing development of electricity and water networks was part of Bahrain’s comprehensive development process.

The newly-opened 220 kV electricity station, with a capacity of 360 MVA, is expected to serve nearly 40,000 users in Hidd and surrounding areas by transmitting power from the main electricity grid to the local 66 kV substations.

The water distribution station, equipped with advanced monitoring, measurement and control systems, has a storage capacity of 2.34m gallons and variable-speed pumps.

The station aims to provide a reliable water supply to residents of the Hidd Housing Project. Shaikh Khalid emphasised the government’s dedication to ensuring the readiness of infrastructure in housing projects.

He praised the efforts of the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), led by Kamal Ahmed, to deliver high-quality services. The Deputy Prime Minister also acknowledged the SFD’s contributions to Bahrain’s infrastructure projects under the Gulf Development Programme.

The EWA President thanked the Deputy Prime Minister for inaugurating the stations in Hidd and commended his role in implementing key projects through the ministerial committee for development projects and infrastructure.

He highlighted the authority’s commitment to continually upgrading electricity and water networks to meet current and future demand.Mr Al Marshad highlighted the long-standing partnership between the fund and Bahrain since 1976.

He also affirmed the fund’s ongoing support for development projects aimed at achieving sustainable growth in Bahrain.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).