Algeria has sent a delegation from its state-owned Sonelgaz company to Niger to discuss energy cooperation and a planned power project.

Algeria’s Energy Ministry said the team met officials from the Ministries of Electricity and Energy and other departments during the February 3-6 visit.

“This visit comes within the framework of implementing the directives of the country's highest authorities to strengthen relations between Algeria and Niger, and to discuss ways of bolstering cooperation between the two countries,” the Ministry said in a statement published by Elkhabar and other Algerian newspaper on Thursday.

The statement said the talks covered “areas of cooperation and exchange of expertise by updating the memorandum of understanding between "Sonelgaz" and "Nigelac.”

The officials also discussed possible Algerian contribution to a project to develop the electricity transmission and distribution network in the country.

“Algerian officials also expressed willingness to provide training to Niger in the fields of electricity production, including renewable energies, and electricity transmission and distribution,” it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

