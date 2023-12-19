The Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) to build a strong, highly efficient smart energy and power system utilising diversified sources, particularly clean and renewable energy.

The MoU is in line UAE’s target to achieve net zero by 2050, the Department said in a press statement.

The scope of the MoU encompasses the following:

• A feasibility study on decarbonisation and upgrading the power system of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE

• Cost-benefit and improvement studies to enhance demand-side management and network flexibility.

• Improve power grid interconnections with the signatories to the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA)

• Development of underground gas-insulated cables and lines project, encouraging the implementation of smart grids, adoption of Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) automation distribution systems and the integration of the Smart Internet of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Micro-Grid.

• Training and capability building strategies for improved power grid operations.

• Policies and strategies to reduce energy losses on the power grid and related infrastructure.

• Adopting technologies supporting automation and artificial intelligence.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

